Statewide: The lesser-known story of baseball's integration

Major League Baseball recently acknowledged records from the Negro Leagues. The move is seen as a way to honor those who weren't allowed to join MLB due to segregation.

Jackie Robinson broke the color line in 1947. That was in the National League. The American League soon followed. But some clubs in the junior circuit waited much longer. It's part of the story told in the book A Calculus of Color: The Integration of Baseball's American League. The author joins us.

Also:

* Jenn Fuller recaps an investigation into concerns over home schooling.

* Sean Crawford talks with author Robert McGregor about his book on American League integration.

* As this is National Pollinators Week, Anna Pope reports on how butterfly breeders and farms are helping.

* Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco talks with some Chicago residents about cicadas, which appear much less in the city compared to other parts of Illinois.

* Yvonne Boose talks with the first poet laureate of Galena.

* Elizabeth Rembert visits the National Music Museum. It's located in South Dakota.

* Natalie Krebs with Side Effects Public Media reports on how some Midwestern legislatures are pushing to give more rights to embryos and fetuses.

* Will Bauer explains how some Metro East residents are pushing for compensation due to radiation exposure.

* Colin Schoop of WCBU tells us how a woman was shocked when a drunk driver crashed into her home. Then she got a bill from the city.