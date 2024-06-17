© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Governor Pritzker touting the largest capital construction program in state history

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published June 17, 2024 at 8:19 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Governor Pritzker touting the largest capital construction program in state history
  • The Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability fails to make a recommendation on Friday regarding the plans to close prisons in Joliet and Lincoln
  • The Illinois State Board of Education has approved $50 million for state funding for after-school programs
  • Schools would need to have AEDs on the premises if the governor signs legislation
Tags
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Related Stories