Governor Pritzker touting the largest capital construction program in state history
- The Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability fails to make a recommendation on Friday regarding the plans to close prisons in Joliet and Lincoln
- The Illinois State Board of Education has approved $50 million for state funding for after-school programs
- Schools would need to have AEDs on the premises if the governor signs legislation