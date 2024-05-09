© 2024 NPR Illinois
NPR Illinois
Two juveniles charged in the death of a 16-year-old high school student in Springfield | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published May 9, 2024 at 8:28 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Two juveniles charged in the death of a 16-year-old high school student in Springfield
  • Democratic Attorney General Kwame Raoul is suing an online publisher for posting sensitive personal information about Illinois voters
  • Google pledges to preserve the Thompson Center's history as it renovates it for its Chicago headquarters
  • A new lawsuit alleges sexual abuse was rampant in state-run juvenile detention centers from 1996 to at least 2017
  • Illinois State Fair announces Lil' Wayne will be coming to the grandstand
  • Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette talks about the arrests in the murder of Keyon Day
