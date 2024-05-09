Two juveniles charged in the death of a 16-year-old high school student in Springfield | First Listen
- Two juveniles charged in the death of a 16-year-old high school student in Springfield
- Democratic Attorney General Kwame Raoul is suing an online publisher for posting sensitive personal information about Illinois voters
- Google pledges to preserve the Thompson Center's history as it renovates it for its Chicago headquarters
- A new lawsuit alleges sexual abuse was rampant in state-run juvenile detention centers from 1996 to at least 2017
- Illinois State Fair announces Lil' Wayne will be coming to the grandstand
- Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette talks about the arrests in the murder of Keyon Day