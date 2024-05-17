State Week: An Illinois budget showdown looms as session adjournment nears

The governor and the legislature are still negotiating a new state budget, including revenue proposals, with the spring session adjournment scheduled for May 24. While that date is fluid, the annual push toward a spending plan is picking up steam.

Gov. Pritzker says additional revenue is needed. His plan would bring a hit to corporations and sports gaming companies. The administration has told agencies to be prepared for budget cuts if the revenue isn't there.

We also discuss the status of the governor's signature effort this spring known as the Healthcare Protection Act and the state's failure to provide professional licenses in a timely manner.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Gannett's Patrick Keck.