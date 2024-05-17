© 2024 NPR Illinois
A plan to shift area mail sorting from Springfield to St. Louis is on hold | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published May 17, 2024 at 7:03 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • A plan to shift area mail sorting from Springfield to St. Louis is on hold
  • A new federal program tries to help struggling families feed their kids during the summer
  • Changes to Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act have cleared the state legislature
  • Weeks after a funeral home closed in Marion County, the buildings owners was startled to find decades-old remains as she was cleaning the facility
  • Ashley Coker, a Rochester mom of four, discusses the challenges her family faces with a diabetic child and her efforts to make sure the Rochester School District is prepared to help a diabetic child in an emergency situation
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
