Edgar Lee Masters Memorial Museum to host summer lecture and music series

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published May 17, 2024 at 1:22 PM CDT
Edgar Lee Masters Home
Photo courtesy of the Edgar Lee Masters Memorial Museum and Home Facebook page.
Edgar Lee Masters home in Petersburg, Ill.

This summer the Edgar Lee Masters Memorial Museum is hosting a lecture and music series called Masters Back Porch Chautauqua. All events in the series take place on the 3rd Sunday of May through September. Dr. Ethan Stephenson and board member Terri Treacy spoke to Community Voices about the series, the history of Chautauqua, and how visitors can view the Edgar Lee Masters home.

For more information visit: https://elmhome.org/https-elmhome-org-event/
Arts & Life Edgar Lee Masters
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
