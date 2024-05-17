Edgar Lee Masters Memorial Museum to host summer lecture and music series

This summer the Edgar Lee Masters Memorial Museum is hosting a lecture and music series called Masters Back Porch Chautauqua. All events in the series take place on the 3rd Sunday of May through September. Dr. Ethan Stephenson and board member Terri Treacy spoke to Community Voices about the series, the history of Chautauqua, and how visitors can view the Edgar Lee Masters home.

For more information visit: https://elmhome.org/https-elmhome-org-event/