Illinois residents could see their gas bills increase | First Listen
- Nearly 4 million Illinois residents on Medicaid have gone through a process this year to determine whether they're still eligible for benefits
- Some people who produce and sell hemp-derived products in Illinois are asking the state to tax and regulate them
- A conservative think tank has filed a lawsuit over a newly-enacted state law that it says violates Illinoisans' right to vote
- Firefighters, families and dignitaries from around the state gathered in Springfield to remember those who died in the line of duty last year