Illinois residents could see their gas bills increase | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published May 15, 2024 at 7:48 AM CDT
  • Illinois residents could see their gas bills increase
  • Nearly 4 million Illinois residents on Medicaid have gone through a process this year to determine whether they're still eligible for benefits
  • Some people who produce and sell hemp-derived products in Illinois are asking the state to tax and regulate them
  • A conservative think tank has filed a lawsuit over a newly-enacted state law that it says violates Illinoisans' right to vote
  • Firefighters, families and dignitaries from around the state gathered in Springfield to remember those who died in the line of duty last year
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
