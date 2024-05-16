© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Illinois families pushing for a permanent child tax credit | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published May 16, 2024 at 7:22 AM CDT
  • Illinois families pushing for a permanent child tax credit
  • The Illinois Department of Public Health says the state has given out more than 100-thousand free gun locks since last June
  • Advocacy groups in favor of letting people take their own lives with medication are increasing pressure on Illinois lawmakers to pass legislation
  • New data shows more than 70% of Illinois Medicaid recipients were kept on the rolls after the first post-pandemic review of eligibility
  • Maria Gardner Lara reports a recent designation of a new reservation in Illinois has drawn both optimism and uncertainty
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
