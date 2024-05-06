© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A report finds 73 % of Illinois' rural hospitals no longer provide obstetric care | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published May 6, 2024 at 8:15 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • A report finds 73 % of Illinois' rural hospitals no longer provide obstetric care
  • Governor JB Pritzker says he supports labor, but won't take a position on whether Rivian's workers should unionize
  • A statewide conference on infectious diseases features a former anti-vaccine activist
  • The General Assembly's fiscal forecaster says there will be no "April surprise" revenue bump this year
  • Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski talks about a bipartisan effort to address immigration issues
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories