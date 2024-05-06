A report finds 73 % of Illinois' rural hospitals no longer provide obstetric care | First Listen
- A report finds 73 % of Illinois' rural hospitals no longer provide obstetric care
- Governor JB Pritzker says he supports labor, but won't take a position on whether Rivian's workers should unionize
- A statewide conference on infectious diseases features a former anti-vaccine activist
- The General Assembly's fiscal forecaster says there will be no "April surprise" revenue bump this year
- Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski talks about a bipartisan effort to address immigration issues