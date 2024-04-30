Illinois lawmakers returning to Springfield
- Lawmakers return to Springfield today to finish up business before the end of May
- Protests continue at Illinois campuses over the Palestine-Israel conflict
- One protester at U of I may have suffered a minor concussion
- Governor Pritzker is reiterating his support for First Amendment rights in the wake of college protests but expressed the need for limitations
- Logan Correction Center operations may be moving north
- Teachers say despite the many challenges they face, they would still recommend the profession, according to a Horace Mann survey
- Lincoln Land Community College is hosting its first State of Illinois Career Fair