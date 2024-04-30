© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Illinois lawmakers returning to Springfield

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published April 30, 2024 at 7:10 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Lawmakers return to Springfield today to finish up business before the end of May
  • Protests continue at Illinois campuses over the Palestine-Israel conflict
  • One protester at U of I may have suffered a minor concussion
  • Governor Pritzker is reiterating his support for First Amendment rights in the wake of college protests but expressed the need for limitations
  • Logan Correction Center operations may be moving north
  • Teachers say despite the many challenges they face, they would still recommend the profession, according to a Horace Mann survey
  • Lincoln Land Community College is hosting its first State of Illinois Career Fair
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories