The Capital's Community & News Service
Memorial Health's CEO planning for his retirement | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 22, 2024 at 8:04 AM CDT
  • Memorial Health's CEO planning for his retirement
  • Nineteen Illinois farms will share in nearly $2 million dollars in grant funding to address food deserts
  • Illinois primaries this week saw some of the lowest voter turnout statewide in decades
  • A federal judge tosses out lawsuit filed by former Governor Rod Blagojevich
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois' Women's Health Fair at the Springfield Downtown Y is this Saturday: BCBS' Heather Briggs has details
News First Listen Local News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
