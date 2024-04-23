© 2024 NPR Illinois
Governor Pritzker touting a health insurance reform plan | First Listen

Published April 23, 2024 at 8:10 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Governor Pritzker touting a health insurance reform plan
  • U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth appears ready to support sending aid to Israel
  • A bomb threat at the Illinois Capitol on Sunday afternoon led to a lockdown, but the all clear was given a short time later
  • Two streets in Springfield will be changed to two-way next month
  • Sherman Police say they've arrested a man for production of child pornography
  • Officials confirm an EF-1 tornado touched down in Macoupin county last Thursday
