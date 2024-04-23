Governor Pritzker touting a health insurance reform plan | First Listen
- U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth appears ready to support sending aid to Israel
- A bomb threat at the Illinois Capitol on Sunday afternoon led to a lockdown, but the all clear was given a short time later
- Two streets in Springfield will be changed to two-way next month
- Sherman Police say they've arrested a man for production of child pornography
- Officials confirm an EF-1 tornado touched down in Macoupin county last Thursday