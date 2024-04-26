Illinois state officials working to reduce disparities in pregnancy care for Black women | First Listen
- Illinois state officials working to reduce disparities in pregnancy care for Black women
- Social work advocates and lawmakers are calling for effective solutions to address rising overdose numbers
- The Illinois Senate has passed legislation aimed at supporting local media in the state
- Republicans in the Illinois House introduced a new bill to increase penalties for people who protest and block roadways
- Lucy Unal talks about "Chicago-the Musical: Teen Edition" which is playing at Springfield High this weekend