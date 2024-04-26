© 2024 NPR Illinois
Illinois state officials working to reduce disparities in pregnancy care for Black women | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published April 26, 2024 at 7:51 AM CDT
  • Illinois state officials working to reduce disparities in pregnancy care for Black women
  • Social work advocates and lawmakers are calling for effective solutions to address rising overdose numbers
  • The Illinois Senate has passed legislation aimed at supporting local media in the state
  • Republicans in the Illinois House introduced a new bill to increase penalties for people who protest and block roadways
  • Lucy Unal talks about "Chicago-the Musical: Teen Edition" which is playing at Springfield High this weekend
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
