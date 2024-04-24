Governor Pritzker not making any guarantees on a new Logan Correctional Center | First Listen
- Governor Pritzker not making any guarantees on a new Logan Correctional Center
- A major bond rating agency has upgraded Illinois' credit rating
- An Illinois State Police squad car hit on I-55 near Litchfield over the weekend
- The Illinois Secretary of State offering e-notary portal
- Citizens Club of Springfield to feature the benefits and challenges of AI this Friday at the Hoogland Center for the Arts
- Springfield Mayor's Chief of Staff Mike Disco discusses the upcoming change in traffic patterns on two Springfield streets