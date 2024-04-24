© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Governor Pritzker not making any guarantees on a new Logan Correctional Center | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published April 24, 2024 at 7:01 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Governor Pritzker not making any guarantees on a new Logan Correctional Center
  • A major bond rating agency has upgraded Illinois' credit rating
  • An Illinois State Police squad car hit on I-55 near Litchfield over the weekend
  • The Illinois Secretary of State offering e-notary portal
  • Citizens Club of Springfield to feature the benefits and challenges of AI this Friday at the Hoogland Center for the Arts
  • Springfield Mayor's Chief of Staff Mike Disco discusses the upcoming change in traffic patterns on two Springfield streets
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
