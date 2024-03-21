© 2024 NPR Illinois
Proposed legislation in Congress would reduce cyber-attack risk on the food system | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 21, 2024 at 6:59 AM CDT
  • Proposed legislation in Congress would reduce cyber-attack risk on the food system
  • Illinois' two largest utilities have filed new plans to upgrade infrastructure statewide
  • The Illinois State Treasurer wants to help nonprofits across the state make more money to support the work they do
  • Some groups are pushing back on plans to tear down Stateville prison in Illinois
  • Chief of Staff for Springfield's Mayor, Mike Disco, discusses public meeting to address concerns of changes at the United State Postal Service in Springfield
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
