Disability rights advocates opposed to a Right to Die bill | First Listen

- Disability rights advocates opposed to a Right to Die bill
- AFSCME Council 31 is concerned about how a plan to rebuild two aging prisons will impact their union workers
- A proposal would ban the sale and distribution of "forever chemicals"
- Home repair and remodeling concerns top the complaints to the Illinois Attorney General's office
- A new report shows an Illinois law passed in 2021 has nearly ended the payday lending industry in Illinois
- Illinois lawmakers are putting a framework together for future carbon capture projects in the state