Disability rights advocates opposed to a Right to Die bill | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published March 18, 2024 at 7:58 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Disability rights advocates opposed to a Right to Die bill
  • AFSCME Council 31 is concerned about how a plan to rebuild two aging prisons will impact their union workers
  • A proposal would ban the sale and distribution of "forever chemicals"
  • Home repair and remodeling concerns top the complaints to the Illinois Attorney General's office
  • A new report shows an Illinois law passed in 2021 has nearly ended the payday lending industry in Illinois
  • Illinois lawmakers are putting a framework together for future carbon capture projects in the state
