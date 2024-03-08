© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
U.S. Senator Duckworth highlights fertility at the State of the Union | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 8, 2024 at 7:17 AM CST
  • U.S. Senator Duckworth highlights fertility at the State of the Union
  • An effort in the Illinois state legislature to legalize psychedelic mushrooms
  • Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias says his office's website is equipped to better help those who don't speak English
  • Food and industrial processor Primient investing in Decatur
  • Rivian announces it will produce a new, more affordable SUV in Normal, Illinois
  • Dolton mayor Tiffany Henyard vetoes a resolution to investigate her spending
  • Will Bauer highlights the GOP Race for Congress in the 12th Congressional District
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
