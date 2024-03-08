U.S. Senator Duckworth highlights fertility at the State of the Union | First Listen
- U.S. Senator Duckworth highlights fertility at the State of the Union
- An effort in the Illinois state legislature to legalize psychedelic mushrooms
- Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias says his office's website is equipped to better help those who don't speak English
- Food and industrial processor Primient investing in Decatur
- Rivian announces it will produce a new, more affordable SUV in Normal, Illinois
- Dolton mayor Tiffany Henyard vetoes a resolution to investigate her spending
- Will Bauer highlights the GOP Race for Congress in the 12th Congressional District