Early voting in Illinois but voters are finding their choices limited | First Listen
- The U.S. Supreme Court's decision in favor of Donald Trump's eligibility to be on the ballot ends an Illinois challenge
- Illinois State Police have released video footage that shows officers shooting and killing an armed man on I-55 in central Illinois
- U.S. Senator Dick Durbin continues to push for a ceasefire in Gaza
- A bill before Illinois lawmakers would return land to a Native American nation
- Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Scott Dahl details what a Route 66 state grant will do