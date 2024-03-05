© 2024 NPR Illinois
Early voting in Illinois but voters are finding their choices limited | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 5, 2024 at 7:11 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Early voting in Illinois but voters are finding their choices limited
  • The U.S. Supreme Court's decision in favor of Donald Trump's eligibility to be on the ballot ends an Illinois challenge
  • Illinois State Police have released video footage that shows officers shooting and killing an armed man on I-55 in central Illinois
  • U.S. Senator Dick Durbin continues to push for a ceasefire in Gaza
  • A bill before Illinois lawmakers would return land to a Native American nation
  • Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Scott Dahl details what a Route 66 state grant will do
