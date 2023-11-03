A Pawnee man faces charges after a 29-year-old woman was seriously injured | First Listen
- A Pawnee man faces charges after a 29-year-old woman was seriously injured
- The Illinois State Police asking for help in a Decatur homicide case
- Carle Heath is offering voluntary separation agreements to help reduce costs
- U.S. Senator Dick Durbin is calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas
- The window to register high-powered, semi-automatic firearms in Illinois will soon close
- Don't forget the time change this weekend and to check you smoke and carbon dioxide detectors