A Pawnee man faces charges after a 29-year-old woman was seriously injured | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published November 3, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • A Pawnee man faces charges after a 29-year-old woman was seriously injured
  • The Illinois State Police asking for help in a Decatur homicide case
  • Carle Heath is offering voluntary separation agreements to help reduce costs
  • U.S. Senator Dick Durbin is calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas
  • The window to register high-powered, semi-automatic firearms in Illinois will soon close
  • Don't forget the time change this weekend and to check you smoke and carbon dioxide detectors
Tags
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
