UPDATE: WIPA 89.3 FM is off the air. As we work to fix the problem, please listen to our web stream. Click here for more information.
News

Some driver facilities in Illinois will be taking appointments for in-person visits | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 1, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Some driver facilities in Illinois will be taking appointments for in-person visits
  • Bradley University President explains some of the reasons why Bradley is facing cost cutting measures
  • The Illinois Supreme Court is rolling out procedures to prepare to the end of cash bail
  • A new law designed to help make it easier for veterans to own a pet
  • Animal rights group suing Boone County over inhumane practices at rodeos
  • Violins of Hope opening at the Illinois State Museum September 7
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
