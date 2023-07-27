© 2023 NPR Illinois
Crickets indicate temperature and heat tends to impact low income neighborhoods more | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published July 27, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT
Charles Rondeau
/
https://www.publicdomainpictures.net/en/view-image.php?image=54454&picture=cricket-on-grass
  • Crickets indicate temperature
  • Low income neighborhoods tend to be at more risk from heat
  • A call for Illinois to close crumbling prisons
  • Northwestern's new head football coach makes his first public appearance
  • Sangamon County Coroner identifies man killed in bicycle accident on Monday
  • A Kincaid woman killed by a train in rural Taylorville
  • State Farm increasing its homeowners insurance premiums for a second time in a year
  • Tami Richmond, one of Sangamon County Courts therapy dog's handlers talks about Gibson. Gibson died of cancer earlier this month and will be honored with a processional today.
