Crickets indicate temperature and heat tends to impact low income neighborhoods more | First Listen
- Crickets indicate temperature
- Low income neighborhoods tend to be at more risk from heat
- A call for Illinois to close crumbling prisons
- Northwestern's new head football coach makes his first public appearance
- Sangamon County Coroner identifies man killed in bicycle accident on Monday
- A Kincaid woman killed by a train in rural Taylorville
- State Farm increasing its homeowners insurance premiums for a second time in a year
- Tami Richmond, one of Sangamon County Courts therapy dog's handlers talks about Gibson. Gibson died of cancer earlier this month and will be honored with a processional today.