Stolen SNAP benefits in Illinois will not be replaced and more top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published June 7, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Stolen SNAP benefits will not be replaced
  • The governor hopes the new Illinois Grocery Initiative will help increase food access
  • Memorial Health and Illinois College team up to help relieve the nursing shortage
  • Illinois may allow drones at public gatherings for security reasons
  • Google payout to Illinois residents who made a claim in biometric lawsuit will average 95 dollars
  • New York joins cities like Champaign and Urbana in banning discrimination based on height and weight
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition.
