© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR News Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

ComEd bribery trial jury resumes deliberations today and more top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published May 1, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • ComEd bribery trial jury resumes deliberations today
  • State Representative Dan Caulkins says he won't run again
  • State legislature looking for more ways to help children struggling with mental health
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield says it will no longer cover at home and in-person COVID 19 tests
  • SHG's principal resigns
  • An Environmental Working Group report argues the Mississippi River Basin not receiving enough conservation funding
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories