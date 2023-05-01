ComEd bribery trial jury resumes deliberations today and more top stories | First Listen
- ComEd bribery trial jury resumes deliberations today
- State Representative Dan Caulkins says he won't run again
- State legislature looking for more ways to help children struggling with mental health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield says it will no longer cover at home and in-person COVID 19 tests
- SHG's principal resigns
- An Environmental Working Group report argues the Mississippi River Basin not receiving enough conservation funding