© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR News Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HIRING! Help fund the NPR Illinois mission to inform the community by securing business sponsorships.
News

Comm Ed bribery trial continues with one of its most important witnesses | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 28, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Comm Ed bribery trial continues with one of its most important witnesses
  • Illinois House passes a measure to require full day kindergarten
  • Illinois Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi continues to advocate for changes at Tik Tok
  • A 23-year-old man in custody in connection with a fatal shooting in Macomb
  • Lutheran High School in Springfield has to build from scratch following mine subsidence, Interim Principal Zach Klug talks about next steps
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories