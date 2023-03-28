Comm Ed bribery trial continues with one of its most important witnesses | First Listen
- Illinois House passes a measure to require full day kindergarten
- Illinois Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi continues to advocate for changes at Tik Tok
- A 23-year-old man in custody in connection with a fatal shooting in Macomb
- Lutheran High School in Springfield has to build from scratch following mine subsidence, Interim Principal Zach Klug talks about next steps