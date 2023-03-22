© 2023 NPR Illinois
A south suburban lawmaker takes the stand in the Comm Ed bribery trial | First Listen

Published March 22, 2023
  • A south suburban lawmaker takes the stand in the Comm Ed bribery trial
  • A police standoff in Springfield ends with man surrendering peacefully
  • Abortion rights opponents rally outside the Capitol
  • Illinois schools hope filters prevent the spread of respiratory viruses
  • The Pritzker administration names a new Deputy Governor for Public Safety, Infrastructure, Environment and Energy
  • ICON (Inner City Older Neighborhoods) Chair Mark Mahoney details the organization's survey of Springfield city candidates and promotes its candidate meet and greet
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
