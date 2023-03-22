A south suburban lawmaker takes the stand in the Comm Ed bribery trial | First Listen
- A south suburban lawmaker takes the stand in the Comm Ed bribery trial
- A police standoff in Springfield ends with man surrendering peacefully
- Abortion rights opponents rally outside the Capitol
- Illinois schools hope filters prevent the spread of respiratory viruses
- The Pritzker administration names a new Deputy Governor for Public Safety, Infrastructure, Environment and Energy
- ICON (Inner City Older Neighborhoods) Chair Mark Mahoney details the organization's survey of Springfield city candidates and promotes its candidate meet and greet