© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR News Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HIRING! Help fund the NPR Illinois mission to inform the community by securing business sponsorships.
News

Employers in Illinois to be required to offer 40 hours of paid leave to employees | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 14, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Employers in Illinois to be required to offer 40 hours of paid leave to employees
  • UAW members ratify a new contract
  • Illinois Grocery Initiative will help rural towns
  • Quincy man charged with murder in death of his estranged wife
  • Des Plaines river to receive money for ecosystem restoration project
  • A recent UIS graduate advances on American Idol
  • Chris Wills shares the details of the "Here I have lived" exhibit which will open at the ALPLM next week
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories