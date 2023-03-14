Employers in Illinois to be required to offer 40 hours of paid leave to employees | First Listen
- Employers in Illinois to be required to offer 40 hours of paid leave to employees
- UAW members ratify a new contract
- Illinois Grocery Initiative will help rural towns
- Quincy man charged with murder in death of his estranged wife
- Des Plaines river to receive money for ecosystem restoration project
- A recent UIS graduate advances on American Idol
- Chris Wills shares the details of the "Here I have lived" exhibit which will open at the ALPLM next week