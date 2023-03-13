Votes on proposals to improve DCFS expected in the coming weeks and more top stories | First Listen
- Votes on proposals to improve DCFS expected in the coming weeks
- Flood outlook among the Mississippi River increasing
- USDA report shows number of farms in the U.S. is down by nearly 10,000
- A state House committee advances a plan to grant Chicago cops and firefighters full benefits if they became disabled from COVID-19
- Finding ways to preserve healthcare in Peru, Illinois after hospital closes
- The Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association calling for leveling the playing field with companies like Air BnB.
- Congresswoman Mary Miller helping to launch the Congressional Family Caucus
- President of ISVMA, Joanne Carlson, talks about why banning all cat declawing procedures is a bad idea