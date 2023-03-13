© 2023 NPR Illinois
News

Votes on proposals to improve DCFS expected in the coming weeks and more top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 13, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Votes on proposals to improve DCFS expected in the coming weeks
  • Flood outlook among the Mississippi River increasing
  • USDA report shows number of farms in the U.S. is down by nearly 10,000
  • A state House committee advances a plan to grant Chicago cops and firefighters full benefits if they became disabled from COVID-19
  • Finding ways to preserve healthcare in Peru, Illinois after hospital closes
  • The Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association calling for leveling the playing field with companies like Air BnB.
  • Congresswoman Mary Miller helping to launch the Congressional Family Caucus
  • President of ISVMA, Joanne Carlson, talks about why banning all cat declawing procedures is a bad idea
