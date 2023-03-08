© 2023 NPR Illinois
Chatham Police investigating gas pump credit card skimmers and more top stories

Published March 8, 2023
A gas pump is seen at a Shell gas station in Houston on April 1.
  • Chatham Police investigating gas pump credit card skimmers
  • IDOC Director Rob Jeffreys is stepping down
  • United Auto Workers gets commitment from Caterpillar to hold off on plant closings
  • Springfield city council send a measure to limit the mayor's ability to forgive utility debt for more discussion
  • A Sierra Club report analyzes premature mortality caused by coal fired power plants
  • Lawmakers proposing insurance companies get the state's approval to increase rates
  • The federal government to consult behavioral health patients about their experiences in hospitals
  • Moving Pillsbury Forward's Chris Richmond discusses discovery of a Pillsbury Doughboy image in the old Springfield Pillsbury plant
