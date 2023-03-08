Chatham Police investigating gas pump credit card skimmers and more top stories
- Chatham Police investigating gas pump credit card skimmers
- IDOC Director Rob Jeffreys is stepping down
- United Auto Workers gets commitment from Caterpillar to hold off on plant closings
- Springfield city council send a measure to limit the mayor's ability to forgive utility debt for more discussion
- A Sierra Club report analyzes premature mortality caused by coal fired power plants
- Lawmakers proposing insurance companies get the state's approval to increase rates
- The federal government to consult behavioral health patients about their experiences in hospitals
- Moving Pillsbury Forward's Chris Richmond discusses discovery of a Pillsbury Doughboy image in the old Springfield Pillsbury plant