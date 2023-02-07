© 2023 NPR Illinois
News

Springfield mayoral candidates discuss downtown and more top stories

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published February 7, 2023 at 8:01 AM CST
Misty Buscher, Jim Langfelder
  • Springfield mayoral candidates discuss downtown
  • Crews set to survey for underground water main leaks in Springfield
  • Congresswoman Mary Miller boycotting President Biden's State of the Union speech
  • Chicago's time to crime for guns shortest among big cities
  • The Illinois National Guard has a new major general and more top stories
  • U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth wants to try again on police reform
  • Governor JB Pritzker asks voters to pay attention to those running for local elections
  • Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski talks the State of the Union, committees and more
