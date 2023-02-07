Springfield mayoral candidates discuss downtown and more top stories
- Springfield mayoral candidates discuss downtown
- Crews set to survey for underground water main leaks in Springfield
- Congresswoman Mary Miller boycotting President Biden's State of the Union speech
- Chicago's time to crime for guns shortest among big cities
- The Illinois National Guard has a new major general and more top stories
- U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth wants to try again on police reform
- Governor JB Pritzker asks voters to pay attention to those running for local elections
- Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski talks the State of the Union, committees and more