Tracking COVID as people test at home becoming more difficult and other top stories

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published January 17, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Tracking COVID as people test at home becoming more difficult
  • State Senator Sally Turner, the new Republican Party whip stands with law enforcement in its refusal to enforce the state's new assault weapons ban
  • Former Illinois congressman Rodney Davis has a new job lobbying in Washington
  • Illinois General Assembly considering a bill to remove psilocybin from the list of Schedule 1 controlled substances
  • Efforts to create a Broadband service map
