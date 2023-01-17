Tracking COVID as people test at home becoming more difficult and other top stories
- State Senator Sally Turner, the new Republican Party whip stands with law enforcement in its refusal to enforce the state's new assault weapons ban
- Former Illinois congressman Rodney Davis has a new job lobbying in Washington
- Illinois General Assembly considering a bill to remove psilocybin from the list of Schedule 1 controlled substances
- Efforts to create a Broadband service map