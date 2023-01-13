© 2023 NPR Illinois
Many Illinois Sheriffs say they won't enforce the state's assault weapons ban and more top stories

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published January 13, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST
Assault weapons and hand guns for sale.
Seth Perlman
/
AP
Assault weapons and hand guns for sale.
  • Many Illinois Sheriffs say they won't enforce the state's assault weapons ban, including Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell
  • Quincy's new veterans' home nearly complete
  • UIC faculty members may walk off the job next week
  • 2022 was a record setting year for legal cannabis sales in Illinois
  • LaSalle residents dealing with fallout from chemical fire plant
  • Chicago U.S. Attorney John Lausch plans to return to the private sector soon
  • Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell discusses his stance on the assault weapons ban
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
