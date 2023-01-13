Many Illinois Sheriffs say they won't enforce the state's assault weapons ban and more top stories
- Many Illinois Sheriffs say they won't enforce the state's assault weapons ban, including Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell
- Quincy's new veterans' home nearly complete
- UIC faculty members may walk off the job next week
- 2022 was a record setting year for legal cannabis sales in Illinois
- LaSalle residents dealing with fallout from chemical fire plant
- Chicago U.S. Attorney John Lausch plans to return to the private sector soon
