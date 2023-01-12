© 2023 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to be "In the know." Subscribe to the NPR Illinois Daily newsletter.
News

The new General Assembly has been sworn in and other top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published January 12, 2023 at 8:15 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • The new General Assembly has been sworn in, the new Quincy veterans nearly complete
  • No injuries at a chemical plan fire in Northern Illinois, a small plane made an emergency landing near Bolingbrook
  • Amtrak resumes service from Quincy to Chicago next week
  • A measure guaranteeing 40 hours of paid leave every year headed to the governor's desk
  • Sangamon County Animal Control Director Jeanne Kennan talks about improvements at the facility
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories