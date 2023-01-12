The new General Assembly has been sworn in and other top stories | First Listen
- The new General Assembly has been sworn in, the new Quincy veterans nearly complete
- No injuries at a chemical plan fire in Northern Illinois, a small plane made an emergency landing near Bolingbrook
- Amtrak resumes service from Quincy to Chicago next week
- A measure guaranteeing 40 hours of paid leave every year headed to the governor's desk
- Sangamon County Animal Control Director Jeanne Kennan talks about improvements at the facility