A marker highlights Barack Obama's presidential announcement in Springfield and more top stories
- A plaque now highlights Barack Obama's presidential announcement at the Old State Capitol
- Illinois lawmakers pass a measure to withdraw investments in Russian or Belarusian assets
- Some lawmakers supporting a measure to make some areas Tourism Improvement Districts
- Former WIU President Jack Thomas the subject of an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General
- Springfield Memorial Foundation Executive Director Melissa Hansen-Schmadeke discusses downtown's activities at Holiday Fest this weekend