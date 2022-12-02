© 2022 NPR Illinois
A marker highlights Barack Obama's presidential announcement in Springfield and more top stories

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published December 2, 2022 at 7:47 AM CST
  • A plaque now highlights Barack Obama's presidential announcement at the Old State Capitol
  • Illinois lawmakers pass a measure to withdraw investments in Russian or Belarusian assets
  • Some lawmakers supporting a measure to make some areas Tourism Improvement Districts
  • Former WIU President Jack Thomas the subject of an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General
  • Springfield Memorial Foundation Executive Director Melissa Hansen-Schmadeke discusses downtown's activities at Holiday Fest this weekend
