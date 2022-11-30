© 2022 NPR Illinois
Illinois paying back the state's unemployment insurance fund and more top stories

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published November 30, 2022 at 8:22 AM CST
  • Illinois lawmakers and business leaders strike a deal to pay back the state's unemployment insurance fund
  • McLean county has a plan for how to handle bond hearings when cash bail ends
  • Illinois likely to be passed over for leading the presidential election primary
  • Springfield Clinic offering its own health plan
  • Salvation Army operating city's overflow shelter this winter before transitioning to Helping Hands and the new shelter
  • Illinois Products Holiday Market in downtown Springfield this weekend
  • Time to get your Illinois driver's license renewed as the pandemic extensions end
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
