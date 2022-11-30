Illinois paying back the state's unemployment insurance fund and more top stories
- Illinois lawmakers and business leaders strike a deal to pay back the state's unemployment insurance fund
- McLean county has a plan for how to handle bond hearings when cash bail ends
- Illinois likely to be passed over for leading the presidential election primary
- Springfield Clinic offering its own health plan
- Salvation Army operating city's overflow shelter this winter before transitioning to Helping Hands and the new shelter
- Illinois Products Holiday Market in downtown Springfield this weekend
- Time to get your Illinois driver's license renewed as the pandemic extensions end