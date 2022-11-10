Former Springfield Police officer won't face charges for racist social media posts |First Listen
- A former Springfield officer won't face criminal charges for racist social media message
- Governor JB Pritzker downplaying any presidential aspirations
- Republican Senate Leader Jim Durkin says he won't run for re-election for that post
- State Representative Delia Ramirez is heading to Congress and vows to focus on immigration
- Illinois Department of Public Health says it will be distributing free, rapid COVID-19 tests
- Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette discusses what the police department is doing in response to the Aaron Nichols story