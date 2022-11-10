© 2022 NPR Illinois
News

Former Springfield Police officer won't face charges for racist social media posts |First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published November 10, 2022 at 7:16 AM CST
  • A former Springfield officer won't face criminal charges for racist social media message
  • Governor JB Pritzker downplaying any presidential aspirations
  • Republican Senate Leader Jim Durkin says he won't run for re-election for that post
  • State Representative Delia Ramirez is heading to Congress and vows to focus on immigration
  • Illinois Department of Public Health says it will be distributing free, rapid COVID-19 tests
  • Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette discusses what the police department is doing in response to the Aaron Nichols story
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
