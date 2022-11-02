Company admits mistake in texts regarding polling places and other top stories | First Listen
- Company makes a mistake in polling place text
- Former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan enters not guilty plea at arraignment hearing
- The Illinois Supreme Court consolidates 58 county-level lawsuits challenging the state's SAFE-T ACT
- A long legal battle on the treatment of mentally ill Illinois Department of Corrections inmates takes another turn
- Illinois lawmakers renewing calls in Congress to pass protections for Afghan refugees
- Illinois offering money to help individuals purchase electric vehicles
- UIS students collect 8,000 pounds of food for the Central Illinois Foodbank
- Ward 2 Springfield alderman Shawn Gregory talks about the TIF for Poplar Place