Company admits mistake in texts regarding polling places and other top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published November 2, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Company makes a mistake in polling place text
  • Former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan enters not guilty plea at arraignment hearing
  • The Illinois Supreme Court consolidates 58 county-level lawsuits challenging the state's SAFE-T ACT
  • A long legal battle on the treatment of mentally ill Illinois Department of Corrections inmates takes another turn
  • Illinois lawmakers renewing calls in Congress to pass protections for Afghan refugees
  • Illinois offering money to help individuals purchase electric vehicles
  • UIS students collect 8,000 pounds of food for the Central Illinois Foodbank
  • Ward 2 Springfield alderman Shawn Gregory talks about the TIF for Poplar Place
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
