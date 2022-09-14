Man charged in double murder case and an Auburn man pleads guilty in US Capitol breach |First Listen
- Springfield man charged in double murder case near Southwind Park
- An Auburn man pleads guilty in the Jan. 6, 2021 US Capitol breach
- Program to help marginalized students get higher paying jobs
- SIU's Chancellor is advocating for a pay raise for SIU faculty and more in the future
- Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey supports an ad that shows a woman getting attacked in a Chicago neighborhood
- Jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis has died