© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Renew your commitment to a lifelong education, donate to the NPR Illinois Back-to-School fund drive!
News

Man charged in double murder case and an Auburn man pleads guilty in US Capitol breach |First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 14, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT
Mark Crites Jr.
Sangamon Co. Sheriff's Department
/
Mark Crites Jr.
  • Springfield man charged in double murder case near Southwind Park
  • An Auburn man pleads guilty in the Jan. 6, 2021 US Capitol breach
  • Program to help marginalized students get higher paying jobs
  • SIU's Chancellor is advocating for a pay raise for SIU faculty and more in the future
  • Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey supports an ad that shows a woman getting attacked in a Chicago neighborhood
  • Jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis has died

Tags

News First Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories