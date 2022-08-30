© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Debt relief in limbo for Black and brown farmers and Illinois native trees threatened | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 30, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT
1001_farm-equip-e1380644921909.jpg
Bill Wheelhouse
/
WUIS/Harvest Public Media
  • Debt relief from the American Rescue Plan Act in limbo for Black and brown farmers
  • Illinois native trees threatened
  • Two cases of Monkeypox confirmed in Sangamon County
  • A new COVID-19 vaccine being tested
  • Brad Carlson says he'll run for Springfield City Council
  • The public is invited to plan for the future of the Third Street corridor in Springfield
  • New Illinois bike maps available
  • WBEZ's Clare Lane talks with State Climatologist Trent Ford about corn sweat

Tags

News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories