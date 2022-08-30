Debt relief in limbo for Black and brown farmers and Illinois native trees threatened | First Listen
- Debt relief from the American Rescue Plan Act in limbo for Black and brown farmers
- Illinois native trees threatened
- Two cases of Monkeypox confirmed in Sangamon County
- A new COVID-19 vaccine being tested
- Brad Carlson says he'll run for Springfield City Council
- The public is invited to plan for the future of the Third Street corridor in Springfield
- New Illinois bike maps available
- WBEZ's Clare Lane talks with State Climatologist Trent Ford about corn sweat