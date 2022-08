Teen dies after shooting in Springfield and Illinois' Rainy Day Fund at record balance |First Listen

Teen dies after shooting in Springfield

Illinois' Rainy Day Fund at record balance

Bally's files an application to operate Chicago's first casino

Shelter in place order lifted in Madison County following recycling facility fire

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker calling for an apology from opponent Darren Bailey

Pritzker downplaying a contempt of court order for IDOC

Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance's Ryan McCrady discusses developments in energy in Sangamon County