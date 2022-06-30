© 2022 NPR Illinois
Governor Pritzker says he won't challenge President Joe Biden in 2024 and more top stories

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published June 30, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT

Pritzker says he's not interested in challenging President Biden and billionaire Ken Griffin spent millions on losing candidates in the primary

  • Governor Pritzker denies the idea he will run for President against Joe Biden in 2024
  • The richest man in Illinois spent huge sums of cash to back losing candidates in Tuesday's primary
  • Congressman Danny Davis says his challenge in the primary talked a good game
  • Former house lawmaker Suzanne Deuchler has died
  • State of Illinois launches a new tracing tool for guns
  • Krista Kolis, Operations Coordinator with the Office of Planning & Economic Development, discusses public hearing on the city's HUD Action Plan
News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
