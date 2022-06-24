Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin leaving Illinois and Trump to Rally in Quincy | First Listen
- Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin leaving Illinois
- Trump to Rally in Quincy with Congresswoman Mary Miller
- Twenty-two businesses benefit from Springfield's Cannabis Tax program
- West Nile virus found in mosquitoes
- Springfield City Alderman John Fulgenzi won't seek another term
- Springfield restaurant owner faces charges of defrauding the state out of sales tax revenue
- Dr. Vidya Sundareshan, Infectious Disease Specialist from SIU School of Medicine talks about the status of COVID