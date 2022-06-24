© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin leaving Illinois and Trump to Rally in Quincy | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published June 24, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT
Financier Ken Griffin has been slammed on chat rooms like WallstreetBets.
Michael Kovac
/
Getty Images
Financier Ken Griffin has been slammed on chat rooms like WallstreetBets.

Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin leaving Illinois and Trump to Rally in Quincy

  • Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin leaving Illinois
  • Trump to Rally in Quincy with Congresswoman Mary Miller
  • Twenty-two businesses benefit from Springfield's Cannabis Tax program
  • West Nile virus found in mosquitoes
  • Springfield City Alderman John Fulgenzi won't seek another term
  • Springfield restaurant owner faces charges of defrauding the state out of sales tax revenue
  • Dr. Vidya Sundareshan, Infectious Disease Specialist from SIU School of Medicine talks about the status of COVID
News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories