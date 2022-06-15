© 2022 NPR Illinois
Illinois invests in child care and many Republicans undecided about down ballot races | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published June 15, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT
The search for quality day care is getting increasingly difficult as small, independent operations are closing.
The search for quality day care is getting increasingly difficult as small, independent operations are closing.

Illinois invests in child care, a poll shows many Republicans undecided about down-ballot races and Caterpillar moving its headquarters to Texas

  • Illinois invests in child care
  • A poll shows many Republicans undecided about down-ballot races
  • Caterpillar moving its headquarters to Texas
  • The Illinois Department of Natural Resources relaunches land conservation program
  • The Emancipation Proclamation on display at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum starting Friday
  • Dominic Watson talks about 217 Black Restaurant Weekend
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
