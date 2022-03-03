© 2022 NPR Illinois
News

Chatham Village Trustee, Springfield resident killed in accident

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published March 3, 2022 at 1:15 PM CST
Illinois State Police

A Chatham Village trustee and a Springfield resident were killed in an accident in Shelby County Wednesday.

Illinois State Police say Matthew Mau, 38, of Chatham was driving a van that failed to stop at intersection of North Road and Route 128 near Findlay.

The van stuck a semi trailer. Mau and Morgan Wickham, 26, of Springfield died.

The semi driver was not injured.

An investigation is continuing.

Mau was first elected 2009. He ran unsuccessfully for village president in 2013.

Sean Crawford
