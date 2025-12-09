Karen Penning: 'It is so critical today to get good news you can trust'
Donor Karen Penning appreciates the news she can trust that she finds on public media. She is offering a challenge during this year-end drive where she will give $50 for every first-time donor who makes a gift during December.
