© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wake Up! Donate $91.90+ to the Year-End Drive and receive the 2023 Murrow Mug. Support continued journalism.

Carol Webb: ‘It’s the one place I know I can get principled and honest input’

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published December 14, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST
Carol Webb
NPR Illinois
Carol Webb

World traveler Carol Webb is grateful that she can tune into 91.9 UIS for not just local and national news, but global happenings as well.

World traveler and current Lincoln resident Carol Webb is grateful that she can tune into 91.9 UIS for not just local and national news, but to learn what's going on throughout the world as well. Join Carol in supporting our work by donating at nprillinois.org/donate or call 217-206-9847.
Member Messages