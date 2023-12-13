Bill Legge: 'We are die-hard fans and proud to do our part to support our local station'
Grab-a-Java partners with 91.9 UIS on latest NPR Illinois mug club addition because they are "proud to do our part to support our local station."
Grab-a-Java has partnered with 91.9 UIS on the latest addition to the NPR Illinois Mug Club, which is available to anyone who makes a gift of $91.90 or more before Dec. 31. The station will contact anyone who makes a qualifying gift about where they can pick up their mug. To make a gift, visit nprillinois.org/donate or call 217-206-9847.