The interfaith community speaks at LISTEN

Thanks to a Healing Illinois grant from the Illinois Department of Human Services and the Field Foundation of Illinois, administered by the United Way of Central Illinois, the NPR Illinois team is visiting several diverse communities to discuss what it's like to live in central Illinois. In this LISTEN session, you hear from the interfaith community. With help from the Greater Springfield Interfaith Association, we spoke to several different leaders and representatives from various faith communities in Springfield including the Hindu, Muslim, Jewish, Christian, Baha'i and Buddhist communities.