Online town hall meeting scheduled on moving Logan Correctional Center

The public can log in to Facebook for a live event providing more information about a plan to close the Logan Correctional Center in Lincoln.

The Illinois Department of Corrections has indicated it wants to rebuild the facility near Stateville prison in the Joliet area. The department said the current women’s prison is outdated and need of costly repairs. It also said a new prison and new location would expand program options and improve employee recruitment.

“These demographic factors are essential as they ensure a robust talent pool from which to recruit and fill positions, particularly in specialized fields such as medical and social work,” IDOC said in the report. “Additionally, Will County’s proximity to other collar counties and Cook County enhances access to a broad network of providers and vendors, further supporting the facility’s operational needs and the rebuild process.”

But local officials worry about the economic impact. Logan employs 454 people, mostly in security roles. If Logan were to close, IDOC says there are expected to be enough vacancies in other prisons to offer everyone a job, albeit in other communities that may require relocation. IDOC says there will be about 850 positions available in these other IDOC facilities “within a 90-mile radius of Logan.”

The town hall will feature Sen. Sally Turner (R-Beason), Rep. Bill Hauter (R-Morton), Logan County Board Chairman Emily Davenport, Lincoln Economic Advancement & Development CEO Andrea Runge and Lincoln Mayor Tracy Welch. It is scheduled for May 15 at 6:30 p.m.

It will be streamed on Sen. Turner’s Facebook Page at www.Facebook.com/SenatorSallyTurner

Among the topics will be how to submit public comments to the Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability. CGFA hearings on the matter will take place at the end of the month.

