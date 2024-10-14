© 2024 NPR Illinois
UIS History Harvest is this weekend

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published October 14, 2024 at 4:52 PM CDT
History students in two different classes hosting the 2018 History Harvest at the Innovate Springfield offices downtown Saturday, October 13, 2018.
Clayton Stalter/UIS
/
University of Illinois Springfield
History students in two different classes hosting the 2018 History Harvest at the Innovate Springfield offices downtown Saturday, October 13, 2018.

The University of Illinois Springfield History Department invites the public to participate in the 2024 History Harvest, themed “Making a Living.” Participants are encouraged to bring work and business memorabilia for digitization and archiving. UIS history students will collect and preserve photos, artifacts and documents, adding them to an online archive.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19
WHERE: Dana-Thomas House (Carriage House), 301 E. Lawrence Ave., Springfield
DETAILS: The History Harvest provides an opportunity for the public to share their unique stories and contribute to a broader understanding of the region’s heritage. By digitizing these materials, UIS ensures they are available for future generations to study and appreciate.

The event is a collaboration between students in Associate Professor Devin Hunter’s Monuments, Museums and Memory class and Associate Professor Ken Owen’s History and Digital Media class.

UIS first hosted the History Harvest in 2016, focusing on political and election history. The 2018 harvest celebrated Illinois’ bicentennial with the theme “Being Illinoisan.” In 2022, “The Great Road Trip” featured travel and tourism artifacts.

For more information on the 2024 History Harvest, visit uis.edu/history/history-harvest.
