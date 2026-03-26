Statewide: A tough time to be a farmer

From policies affecting, trade, immigration and now thew war with Iran, the Trump Administration has made things more challenging for farmers. The war has caused gas prices to rise and there are worries about a fertilizer shortage, just as farmers begin planting season.

Trump seems to know farmers are hurting. He recently demanded that congress pass the farm bill. We hear how some growers in the Midwest say they are running out of patience.

Also:

* Finding future farmers means looking in untraditional places, like urban schools.

* Calen Moore with Harvest Public Media reports tumbleweeds have taken over the Great Plains.

* This Week in Illinois History remembers Ida B. Wells.

* We visit with the program director for an arts funding organization about how local arts groups are struggling.

* A St. Louis exhibit features photos from two women who fought the Nazis with words.

Emily Bollinger/WGLT There are 48 tiny cabins in The Bridge shelter village with the capacity to house 56 adults.

* Emily Bollinger tells us about a shelter village for the unhoused in central Illinois.

* Two central Illinois judges discuss a rise in defendants representing themselves in court with the help of AI.

* Evan Holden reports on calls to change Illinois' cashless bail system.